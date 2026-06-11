Pandemia

Pandemia

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Avatar de Dina Goldin, Ph.D.
Dina Goldin, Ph.D.
1d

DMSO was also buried!

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1 resposta de Filipe Rafaeli
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Curious Outlier
6h

If you're looking for a thorough review in video format. I produced a documentary about Chlorine Dioxide in 2021 titled "The Universal Antidote: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide."

You can watch the documentary and take a free course to learn how to make a used Chlorine Dioxide here: https://theuniversalantidote.com

Blessings in Jesus name,

Curious Outlier

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